Neutrino USD Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 13.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $0.0221 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $1.76 million and $6,839.02 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,853.63 or 0.99854569 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76,481.02 or 0.99370447 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 408,891,338 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,624,026 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino Index Token (XTN) is an algorithmic, crypto-collateralised asset within the Waves blockchain ecosystem, replacing the former USDN stablecoin. XTN is backed by a basket of tokens rather than a single asset, with its value influenced by the Backing Ratio (BR) rather than a fixed peg. It serves as a medium of exchange, staking asset, and collateral for DeFi applications. Developed under the Neutrino Protocol, XTN retains a decentralised governance model that allows the community to influence protocol decisions.”

