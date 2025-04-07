Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,949 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment makes up about 0.7% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $5,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $255,955,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $111,094,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,919,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,592,000 after acquiring an additional 496,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,946,000 after acquiring an additional 445,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Down 4.0 %

LYV opened at $121.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.81 and a 52 week high of $157.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.49. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Macquarie raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $148.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Live Nation Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.95, for a total transaction of $61,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,470,120.80. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 63,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $9,811,334.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,356,768.40. This represents a 24.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,702 shares of company stock worth $10,497,143 in the last ninety days. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.