KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 1,126.0% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $271.40 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.86 and a 12-month high of $447.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.19 billion and a PE ratio of 48.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.98.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $446.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Baird R W raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.20.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

