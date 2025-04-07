Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Volume Tops $160.11 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $890.51 million and $160.11 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00020189 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00005836 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000037 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,714,493,897 coins and its circulating supply is 2,393,360,173 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch.ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET) is a collaboration between SingularityNET, Fetch.AI, and Ocean Protocol, aiming to create a leading open-source AI foundation. This initiative focuses on developing decentralized Artificial Superintelligence (ASI) while ensuring broad community control and diverse input. Initially, the alliance will merge AGIX and OCEAN tokens into FET on the Ethereum blockchain. This is the first phase, setting the stage for the comprehensive integration of decentralized AI technologies. In the second phase, FET tokens will transition to ASI tokens, supporting multiple blockchain environments to facilitate broader adoption and functionality. Founders include Ben Goertzel, Humayun Sheikh, and Trent McConaghy, emphasizing a unified approach to AI development across various platforms.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

