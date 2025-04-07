Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Buys 62,409 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,409 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.3% of Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eastern Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

JPST opened at $50.48 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.44 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average of $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

