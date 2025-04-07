Aristides Capital LLC Invests $303,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 384.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.83.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $75.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day moving average of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

