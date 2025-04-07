Krane Funds Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tikvah Management LLC lifted its stake in DLocal by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 901,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 483,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in DLocal by 398.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in DLocal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,815,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in DLocal during the fourth quarter worth $2,007,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLO opened at $8.09 on Monday. DLocal Limited has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $204.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.98 million. Analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DLocal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of DLocal in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of DLocal from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

