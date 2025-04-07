Bush Investment Group LLC Acquires 43,043 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Bush Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,043 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Bush Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bush Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 184.7% in the third quarter. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 405,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 263,027 shares during the last quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,330,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,804,000 after buying an additional 689,398 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200 day moving average is $23.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $24.15.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.