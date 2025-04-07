Sepio Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,363,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 29,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth $530,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.90.

Shares of EXPD opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.17 and a one year high of $131.59.

In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at $857,571.84. This trade represents a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

