Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Shares Acquired by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 277,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $6,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $38,385.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,040 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,756.80. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

BE opened at $16.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.73 and a beta of 3.27.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

