Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Duolingo by 5,050.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Duolingo by 1,255.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Duolingo by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DUOL. DA Davidson upped their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duolingo in a report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.08.

Duolingo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUOL opened at $292.88 on Monday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.05 and a 12 month high of $441.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $345.60 and a 200-day moving average of $327.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Duolingo

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.95, for a total value of $3,339,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,044.40. The trade was a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 2,064 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.12, for a total transaction of $898,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,946.08. This trade represents a 5.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,332 shares of company stock worth $30,517,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

