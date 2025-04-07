Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC decreased its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $931,286,000. Amundi raised its stake in Public Storage by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 779,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,426,000 after buying an additional 273,486 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 439,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,574,000 after buying an additional 228,740 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,253,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Public Storage by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 999,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,006,000 after acquiring an additional 202,944 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSA opened at $284.00 on Monday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.31 and a 52 week high of $369.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $300.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Public Storage from $338.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $316.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $354.00 price target (down from $361.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.73.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

