Krane Funds Advisors LLC Trims Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,636 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKS. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,687,000 after purchasing an additional 67,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 245.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 4th quarter worth $752,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 3rd quarter worth $682,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $15.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.38 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $834.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JinkoSolar ( NYSE:JKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Glj Research cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $13.08 to $10.95 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JinkoSolar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JKS

JinkoSolar Profile

(Free Report)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.