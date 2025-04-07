Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 4,667,880 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,276,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667,880 shares during the period. Full Truck Alliance accounts for about 9.4% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $230,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YMM. Citigroup lifted their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Full Truck Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 11.6 %

YMM stock opened at $11.08 on Monday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

