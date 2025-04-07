Certior Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB)

Certior Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (BATS:ARKB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 144.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, GR Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000.

ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ARKB opened at $83.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.76. ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $108.28.

About ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF

The ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Ben of Int (ARKB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, seeking to track the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin (BTC) through a buy-and-hold strategy focused on long-term BTC holdings. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

