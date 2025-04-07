Elgethun Capital Management Has $5.86 Million Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Elgethun Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Elgethun Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,180,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,252,000 after acquiring an additional 194,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 103,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after acquiring an additional 52,713 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE opened at $109.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.48. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $104.25 and a one year high of $137.92.

Vanguard Energy ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.9487 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

