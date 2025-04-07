Maren Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Maren Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,730 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 4,843 shares during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings makes up about 3.3% of Maren Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Maren Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Hingham Institution for Savings worth $42,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $220.37 on Monday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a one year low of $160.00 and a one year high of $300.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The savings and loans company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 12.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

