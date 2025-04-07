Certior Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 26.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 31,186 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth $1,364,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 207,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Unilever Trading Down 3.8 %

UL opened at $60.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.05. The stock has a market cap of $149.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $46.46 and a 1 year high of $65.87.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.4674 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is 53.01%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

