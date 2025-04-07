Rathbones Group PLC Has $33.31 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 648,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $33,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

CCJ opened at $37.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.98 and a beta of 1.04. Cameco Co. has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

CCJ has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Desjardins started coverage on Cameco in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

