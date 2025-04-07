Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 770,394 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,312,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,394 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NU were worth $55,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in NU by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NU during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NU opened at $9.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.59. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

