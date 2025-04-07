Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,142 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $79.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.289 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

