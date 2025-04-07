Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,209,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,250,000 after acquiring an additional 173,041 shares in the last quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 57,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 12,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IEI opened at $119.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.78. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.