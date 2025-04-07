Twin Capital Management Inc. Buys 81 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 0.6% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 635,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,084,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,414,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth about $800,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.80.

In other news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $365.57 per share, for a total transaction of $36,557.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. This represents a 3.39 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $287.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.83 and a 200 day moving average of $371.43. The company has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.43 and a 1 year high of $418.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 16.65%. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

