Concentrum Wealth Management Reduces Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Concentrum Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,767 shares during the quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.86. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

