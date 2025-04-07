Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Concentrum Wealth Management

Concentrum Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) by 87.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,724 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management’s holdings in Barrett Business Services were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 272.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,631,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,839 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,110,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 276,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,849,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 546,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 88,350 shares during the period. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 251,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

Barrett Business Services stock opened at $39.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $28.42 and a one year high of $44.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.87.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.08%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

