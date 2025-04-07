Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Increased by Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,757 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $378,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $117.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.38 and a 1-year high of $135.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average is $130.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

