Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 1,175 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth $406,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 27.8% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 62,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 184,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O stock opened at $55.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.05.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2685 per share. This represents a yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 328.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.42.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

