Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 261,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,034,000 after purchasing an additional 28,313 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 39,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 39,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK stock opened at $75.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.93. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.09 and a one year high of $100.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.