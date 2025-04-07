Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 3,520 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 4.7% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $97,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,675,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $297,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 609.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 58,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 target price (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.94.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
