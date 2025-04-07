Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 3,520 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 286,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams comprises approximately 4.7% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $97,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,047,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $399,675,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $297,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 609.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 58,166 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total value of $1,008,479.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock opened at $331.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $282.09 and a 52 week high of $400.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.71.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $423.00 target price (up previously from $418.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $370.00 price target on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.