Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 981 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Colliers International Group comprises about 0.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $112.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $128.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.01 and a 1 year high of $156.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.30.

Read Our Latest Report on Colliers International Group

About Colliers International Group

(Free Report)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.