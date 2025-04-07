Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.
Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance
NASDAQ TTWO opened at $194.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.93.
Take-Two Interactive Software Profile
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.
