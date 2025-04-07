Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $194.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.01. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.24 and a 52-week high of $220.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.93.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.