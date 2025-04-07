Janine Nicholls Purchases 1,605 Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT) Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Free Report) insider Janine Nicholls purchased 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,210 ($15.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,420.50 ($25,032.87).

ICG Enterprise Trust Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,098 ($14.15) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £709.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,295.58 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,270.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.35. ICG Enterprise Trust PLC has a one year low of GBX 1,066 ($13.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,390 ($17.92).

ICG Enterprise Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.89%.

About ICG Enterprise Trust

ICG Enterprise Trust is focused exclusively on investing in buyouts in North America and Europe. Through our experience, global network and focus on defensive growth, we seek to deliver attractive long-term returns.

