Invesco Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,165,365 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158,975 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,852,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 82,528.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Adobe by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock worth $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,059,119 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,805,009,000 after purchasing an additional 696,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,827,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $349.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $425.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $333.36 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The software company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. The trade was a 17.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.54.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

