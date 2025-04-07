ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Sells 90,000 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 55.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Ascendis Pharma A/S accounts for about 2.0% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $9,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,450,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $612,689,000 after purchasing an additional 39,309 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 407,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,072,000 after buying an additional 60,548 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 265,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 204,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the period.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.64.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Price Performance

Shares of ASND opened at $142.67 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.61. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $169.37.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.64. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.