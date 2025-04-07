2,900 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by ADAR1 Capital Management LLC

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $61,160,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,529,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. This trade represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,865. This trade represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,234 shares of company stock worth $19,958,097 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 10.1 %

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $235.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.14. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $304.39. The company has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

