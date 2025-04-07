ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,118 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vir Biotechnology were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VIR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. This represents a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George A. Scangos sold 10,964 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $107,556.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 708,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,948,373.95. This trade represents a 1.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $800,744. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $765.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.45.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.09. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 36.71% and a negative net margin of 678.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

