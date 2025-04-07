Trek Financial LLC Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 64.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,342 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Financial Advisors increased its position in Intuit by 0.9% in the third quarter. Brown Financial Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. The trade was a 27.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,219,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,436,774. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,862 shares of company stock valued at $18,767,673 in the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $561.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $533.55 and a 52 week high of $714.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.52, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $595.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $620.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $726.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $718.00.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

