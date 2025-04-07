ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Sells 1,190,869 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Free Report) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 147,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,190,869 shares during the quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kezar Life Sciences were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 256.1% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 52,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 37,504 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 613.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $327,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kezar Life Sciences by 15.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 81,678 shares during the period. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Down 8.4 %

NASDAQ:KZR opened at $4.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.62 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.61.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($2.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.71) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

