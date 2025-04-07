Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires 246,769 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1,031.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,769 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 2.6% of Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $12,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Corning by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,852.48. The trade was a 16.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

Corning Stock Performance

GLW opened at $39.08 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

