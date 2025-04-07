Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Titleist Asset Management LLC

Titleist Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $174.28 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $168.90 and a one year high of $222.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3176 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

