Employees Retirement System of Texas Increases Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $31,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $137.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.20 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.36. The company has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.33.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

