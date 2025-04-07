Trek Financial LLC Purchases 1,866 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Trek Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after buying an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,435,000 after buying an additional 2,922,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,179,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121,179 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPLG opened at $59.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average of $69.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.2174 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

