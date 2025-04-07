Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 628,351 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45,525 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $246,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HSBC raised Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HD opened at $353.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market cap of $351.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.77 and a 12 month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

