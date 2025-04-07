ADAR1 Capital Management LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 71.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,922 shares during the period. Endeavor Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $6,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,088,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,370,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Endeavor Group by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,185,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,887 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $68,040.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,531.92. This trade represents a 4.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell bought 125,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.06 per share, with a total value of $17,966,762.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 807,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,503,210.56. This represents a 18.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,212,077 shares of company stock worth $191,824,043 and have sold 21,178,742 shares worth $582,769,150. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

EDR opened at $30.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $35.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EDR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

