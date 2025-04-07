Aristides Capital LLC Purchases 665 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Boise Cascade by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boise Cascade by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Boise Cascade Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $95.38 on Monday. Boise Cascade has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.24 and a 200 day moving average of $126.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.79%.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In related news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. This represents a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

Further Reading

