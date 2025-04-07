3,179 Shares in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Bought by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 627,655 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,375,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,852,000 after acquiring an additional 144,260 shares during the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth $2,855,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the fourth quarter worth $466,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in PVH by 179,164.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after purchasing an additional 759,656 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH opened at $67.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $124.68. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.04.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.42%.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of PVH from $101.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

