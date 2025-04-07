KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 609 Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $277.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $266.99 and a 1 year high of $358.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3397 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.