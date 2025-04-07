Unigestion Holding SA Has $735,000 Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYY. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.77.

Sysco Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $71.41 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.04. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.81 and a 12-month high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Sysco had a return on equity of 106.30% and a net margin of 2.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.44%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

