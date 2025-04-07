Aristides Capital LLC Buys 1,165 Shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,674,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,893,000 after purchasing an additional 78,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,336,000 after buying an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 419,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,913,000 after buying an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $37.96 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Frontdoor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on FTDR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

