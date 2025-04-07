Sepio Capital LP Trims Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,545,901,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 128,947,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,495,021,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463,618 shares during the period. Arizona PSPRS Trust grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 13,346,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220,182 shares in the last quarter. Constellation Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $431,100,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,980.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,576,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,207 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

